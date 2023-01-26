CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Strong Earnings

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 64,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 72,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $86.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CFB shares. Raymond James cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

In other news, Director George Bruce sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,617 shares in the company, valued at $820,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 158,723.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 650,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $632.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

