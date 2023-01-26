CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $100.82 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Wedbush began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

