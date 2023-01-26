Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.58-$7.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.14.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

