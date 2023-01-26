Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Holdings Boosted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,678,740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,250 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $40,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 46.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.22 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 123.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

