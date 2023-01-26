Crypterium Market Capitalization Achieves $14.28 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 89.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00409120 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,601.00 or 0.28717179 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00588482 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,695,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,101,811 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

