Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) Short Interest Update

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 402.4% from the December 31st total of 573,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cryptyde Trading Down 4.5 %

TYDE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,268,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,864,526. Cryptyde has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

