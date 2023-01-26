CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Shares Acquired by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 199.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 0.26% of CTO Realty Growth worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTO. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 57,322 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 234,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 26,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,915. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $436.95 million, a P/E ratio of 107.44 and a beta of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $23.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 860.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

