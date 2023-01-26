Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.31

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 1401340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CURLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Curaleaf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $339.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.89 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. Analysts anticipate that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

