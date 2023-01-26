Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 19.3 %

CUBI traded down $6.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.69. 1,133,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $65.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.