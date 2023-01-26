cVault.finance (CORE) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for $6,286.46 or 0.27350024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $62.86 million and $38,032.22 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

