CyberDragon Gold Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.53 Billion (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $121,922.29 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

