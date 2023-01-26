CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading 4.5% Higher

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. 442,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,708,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,647,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 750,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,087,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,347.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 423,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

