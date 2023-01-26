Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading 1.1% Higher

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 38,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Cymat Technologies Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.88. The stock has a market cap of C$27.18 million and a PE ratio of -6.22.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cymat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cymat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.