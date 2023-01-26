D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Increased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $95.48 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.