D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $114.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $108.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.
D.R. Horton Price Performance
Shares of DHI opened at $95.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.24. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,629 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,147 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
