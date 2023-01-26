D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $114.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $108.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $95.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.24. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,629 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,147 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.