DA Davidson Comments on Banner Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Banner in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Banner Trading Down 1.3 %

Banner Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Banner has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $75.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Banner by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,363,000 after purchasing an additional 370,545 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $20,165,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,364,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Banner by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Banner by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

