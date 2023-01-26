DARTH (DAH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.48

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, DARTH has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One DARTH token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DARTH has a market cap of $638.29 million and approximately $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00403545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,519.77 or 0.28325851 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00586869 BTC.

DARTH Profile

DARTH was first traded on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DARTH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DARTH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

