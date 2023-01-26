Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $410.00 to $475.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.31.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $420.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $428.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,149. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

