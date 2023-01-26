Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECKGet Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $410.00 to $475.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.31.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $420.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $428.13.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,149. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

