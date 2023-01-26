DeepBrain Chain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $747,578.92 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and $747,578.92 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

