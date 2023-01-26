DEI (DEI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.92 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $6,106.34 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00386401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017441 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.