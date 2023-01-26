Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Cut by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 402,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 125,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 71.7% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 20,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DAL opened at $39.51 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

