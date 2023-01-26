DeltaFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,124.57 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0984 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $15,124.57 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeltaFi has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00407852 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,606.44 or 0.28628237 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00588213 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

