Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Trading Up 0.1%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Democracy International Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43.

Institutional Trading of Democracy International Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMCY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Democracy International Fund in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Democracy International Fund by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Democracy International Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 90,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

