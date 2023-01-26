Dero Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00021174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $64.50 million and $131,495.35 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,016.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00382266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.91 or 0.00759915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00095286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00577484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00186964 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,235,011 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.