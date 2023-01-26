Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metro in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Metro from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.11.

MRU stock opened at C$74.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$17.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Metro has a 12 month low of C$64.15 and a 12 month high of C$78.90.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.27 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

