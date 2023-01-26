Desjardins Cuts Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to C$44.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BEP. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

BEP stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,722,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,844,000 after acquiring an additional 523,228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426,901 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,856,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,517,000 after purchasing an additional 597,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.