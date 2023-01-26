Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €675.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been given a €675.00 ($733.70) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays set a €665.00 ($722.83) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($750.00) price objective on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($760.87) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($831.52) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday.

