Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 195 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 119.50 ($1.48).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 92.33 ($1.14) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £25.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1,538.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.78. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
