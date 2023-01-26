Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 195 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 119.50 ($1.48).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 92.33 ($1.14) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £25.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1,538.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.78. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.