Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $54.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Skechers U.S.A. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,967 shares of company stock valued at $876,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,142 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $27,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 478,224 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 27.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,598.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 389,725 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

