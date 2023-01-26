Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $6.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut Palantir Technologies from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.77.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $7.22 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.