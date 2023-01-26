DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

DXCM stock opened at $104.00 on Thursday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $134.76. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 191.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

