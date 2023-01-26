Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/26/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $211.00.

12/14/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $182.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Get Diamondback Energy Inc alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.