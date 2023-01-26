DigiByte Market Cap Reaches $174.33 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $174.33 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,141.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00385540 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015555 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.00746899 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00094475 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.00569864 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00179520 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,972,404,378 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
