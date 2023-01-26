Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Short Interest Update

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DHAC stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.71. 1,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435. Digital Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

Get Digital Health Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new position in Digital Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,244,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Digital Health Acquisition by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Digital Health Acquisition by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 426,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Digital Health Acquisition by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the period.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.