Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.23

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 8119427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $258,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.