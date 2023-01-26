Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 518,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 363,427 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $5.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSEY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Diversey Stock Down 5.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.03 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Diversey by 429.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Diversey by 110.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Diversey in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diversey in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diversey in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

