Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.8 %

DG stock opened at $238.42 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

