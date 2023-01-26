DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up to $25.44

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.44, but opened at $27.43. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 432,583 shares.

DV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 87.22 and a beta of 0.56.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $41,332.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,336.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $41,332.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,336.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $460,167 over the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,519,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $30,114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,783 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

