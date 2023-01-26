Douglas R. Lebda Purchases 65,062 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 65,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,935.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LendingTree Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TREE traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 123,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,102. The company has a market cap of $410.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $130.66.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.68 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 12.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TREE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,890,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 267,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 217,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,669 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

