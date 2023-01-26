Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DOCMF. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dr. Martens from GBX 375 ($4.64) to GBX 270 ($3.34) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.80) to GBX 205 ($2.54) in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Dr. Martens Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DOCMF stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

