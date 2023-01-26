Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,126,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,278,978 shares.The stock last traded at $11.66 and had previously closed at $11.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 90.54%. The company had revenue of $167.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at $25,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 161,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 224,261 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

