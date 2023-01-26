Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 144.26% from the stock’s previous close.

DYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes acquired 934,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes acquired 934,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $948,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,213 shares of company stock worth $500,690. 42.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

