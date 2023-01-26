Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $13.51

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $14.28. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 39,132 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DYN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 7.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $753.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. On average, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $948,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes bought 934,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $500,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

