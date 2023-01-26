Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.75.

EXP stock opened at $144.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $150.28.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 40.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,300.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 241,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 224,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after buying an additional 181,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,508,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

