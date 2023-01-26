East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.86. The company had a trading volume of 555,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.63. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40.
In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
