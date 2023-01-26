East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.86. The company had a trading volume of 555,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.63. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

