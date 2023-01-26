eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

eBay Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

EBAY stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

