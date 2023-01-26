eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $783.27 million and $362.84 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,045.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00579152 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00187366 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00043368 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,291,273,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,291,304,673,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.