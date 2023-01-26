Edgecoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $215.34 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $215.34 million and approximately $33.43 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00405719 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,601.94 or 0.28478505 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00586528 BTC.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,263,000 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

