Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELD. National Bankshares downgraded Eldorado Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Eldorado Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.32.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$12.90 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$6.87 and a one year high of C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$284.06 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$1,254,311.42.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

