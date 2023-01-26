Element Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $146,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHD. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of MHD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 43,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,832. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

